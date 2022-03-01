District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Anthony Yaniel Marrero-Andujar, 19, of Rochester, NY, charged by the Lawrence County sheriff with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, resisting arrest and reckless driving.
•Octavios Eugene Clark, 33, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with obstructing the administration of law/other government functions.
•Krystal Mravintz, of New Castle, charged by New Castle' code enforcement department with accumulation of rubbish or garbage, disposal of garbage, use of porch for storage prohibited, window, skylight and door frames and stairways, decks, porches and balconies.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Travis Sloas, 31, of New Castle, harassment.
•Paris Breedon, of New Castle, harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Russel David Ruby, 65, of Portersville, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of marijuana-small amount for personal use.
•Aaron Eugene Rachuba, 25, of Ellwood City, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane, careless driving and failure to use safety belt.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Decarlos Dejuan Marshall, 20, of Farrell, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Keshon Lee, 24, of Farrell, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Mackenzie Marie McKnight, 19, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Joseph M. Isabella, 29, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving and not yielding at roadway.
•Keith Reigh, 47, of Bessemer, two counts each of recklessly endangering another person and harassment and one count each of criminal trespass, terroristic threats and criminal attempt-simple assault.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Daniel Scott Stubbs, 47, of Ellwood City, driving under the influence, intent to possess a controlled substance, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and accident damage to unattended vehicle or property.
•Laura Ann Lapa, 60, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Mariah Alexus Reeves, 19, of New Castle, terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Chad Michael Colussy, 24, of Bulger, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property.
•Glenn E. Davis, 63, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Francis Monsman, 63, of New Castle, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.