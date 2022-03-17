District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
James A. Grekon, 39, of New Galilee, charged by New Castle police with driving under the influence, failure to stop at stop sign and turning movements and required signals.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Patricia La Huntingdon, 43, of New Castle, charged by state police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving and driving at an unsafe speed.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Michael A. Lucicosky, 39, of New Middletown, Ohio, charged by state police with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
Union Township police charged the following:
Christopher Lee Klingensmith Jr., 27, of New Castle, four counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, failure to keep right and dis- orderly conduct.
Michelle Louise Hasson, 43, of New Castle, pet confined within the premises of the owner.
George Salamon, 66, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Collin Mitchell George, 22, of Mercer, charged by Neshannock Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of exceeding the speed limit by 20 m.p.h and no rear lights.
Joani Dee Hodge, 41, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with retail theft.
State police charged the following:
David A. Burdick, 39, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, careless driving, failure to keep right and operating vehicle without required insurance.
Kayla Ann Williams, 26, of Greenville, intent to possess a controlled substance.
Scott Ethan Kahl, 49, of Greenville, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission charged the following:
Johnathan B. Malinchak, 33, of New Castle, unlawful killing or taking of big game.
James R. Trott, 33, of New Castle, unlawful killing or taking of big game.
