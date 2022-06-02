District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Alexis Norman, 25, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Michael J. Davis, 32, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Darrick Brian Waters Jr., 31, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
•Eric John Whisel, 27, of New Castle, harassment.
•Jesse Allen Dantonio, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged:
•George S. Feezle III, 46, of Enon Valley, criminal mischief.
•Walter Henry Guffey, 38, of Wampum, harassment.
•Kortney Maureen May, 30, of New Castle, harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Doris Scott, of New Castle, charged by the Mohawk Area School District with 17 counts of violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
The Lawrence County district attorney charged the following:
•Kara Lynne Paiano, 31, of New Castle, four counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of criminal conspiracy engaging-manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Matthew James Clavelli, 37, of New Castle, four counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of criminal conspiracy engaging-manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
