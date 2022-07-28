District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Travis D. Marsh, 46, of Hillsville, charged by New Castle police with contraband/ controlled substance, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal use of a communications facility.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Kortney Maureen May, 31, of Ellwood City, retail theft and disorderly conduct.
•Eric Glenn Francis, 47, of Beaver Falls, criminal conspiracy engaging-retail theft and disorderly conduct.
•Joshua Raymond McQuiston, 35, of Fombell, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/ possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.
State police charged the following:
•Kathleen M. Minerd, 31, of New Castle, retail theft, receiving stolen property and disorderly conduct.
•Daniel Warren Hoffman, 58, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
•Jason Louis Wagner, 35, of Penn Run, forgery and theft by deception.
•Whitney Yvonne McLean, 26, of Hubbard, Ohio, marijuana-small amount for personal use, refuse inspection, failure to carry registration, failure to notify of change in address and disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
State police charged the following:
•Paula Aspeotes, 49, of New Castle, eighteen counts of intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, driving with license suspended and improper sunscreening.
•Buddy Charles McLaren, 31, of New Castle, two counts each of intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and disorderly conduct.
•Jose L. Perez, 41, of New Castle, driving under the influence, intent to possess a controlled substance, following too closely, exceeding the speed limit, careless driving and two counts of turning movements and required signals.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Bradley D. Ripley Jr., 26, of Westsunbury, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with control of property.
•Crystal Moyer, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture with retail food facility and employee cleanliness.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Wesley I. Edwards, 26, of Tampa, FL., electrical systems hazards.
•Dennis F. Harrup III, 53, of Petersburg, VA., electrical systems hazards.
•Home Plus Storage LLC, of Shenango Township, electrical systems hazards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.