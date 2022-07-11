District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•New Castle police charged the following:
•Fredrick V. Broschart. 43, of New Castle, driving under the influence, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, prohibiting text-based communications, driving too slow for conditions and careless driving.
•Darrick Brian Waters Jr., 31, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
•Darren Rawl, 54, of New Castle, disorderly house.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Rocky Dean Grim, 39, of New Castle, firearms not to be carried without a license- no criminal violation, failure to stop at stop sign and obscured, covered or inhibit visibility to plate.
•Matthew Ryan Wisnewski, 42, of New Castle, three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, disorderly conduct, no eye protection device and using improper class of license.
•Antonio L. Carnell, 22, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, Pennsylvania vehicle registration expired, signaling improperly and careless driving.
•Kuezale Townsend, 20, of New Castle, escape, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment and disorderly conduct.
•Jaylin Walls, 29, of New Castle, three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance and disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Positana Investments LLC, of Union Township, charged by municipal code enforcement with failure to cut grass and weeds.
Union Township police charged the following:
•William James Myers, 44, of New Castle, cruelty to animals.
•Gregory E. Schoonmaker, 58, of New Castle, disorderly house.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Eric Michael Talley, 29, of New Castle, charged by state police with six counts of disregarding traffic lane, two counts of no rear lights and one count each of driving under the influence, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, operating vehicle without required insurance, operating vehicle without valid inspection, turning movements and required signals, signaling improperly, using signal improperly, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, careless driving, Pennsylvania vehicle registration expired, reckless driving and disorderly conduct.
•Richard Lee Holland III, 33, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with retail theft.
•Tracey Sue Rankin, 60, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with bad checks.
•David Maxwell III, 35, of New Castle, charged by Hickory Township police with aggravated assault-attempts to cause injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, simple assault and harassment.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Dennis F. Harrup, 53, of Dinwiddie, VA, weeds.
•Home Plus Storage, of Shenango Township, weeds.
