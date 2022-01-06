District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Devon Malik Jackson, 25, of Detroit, MI, charged by New Castle police with possession of firearms prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment and resisting arrest.
•Jomar Jerrel Jones, 30, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with four counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and three counts of criminal use of a communications facility.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Justin Thomas Olayer, 42, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with unlawful kill/take big game-closed season and use of artificial/natural bait.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.