District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Niko M. D’Ambrosia, 20, of New Castle, two counts each of simple assault and harassment.
•Tony M. Rice Sr., 55, of New Castle, criminal attempt-arson, risking catastrophe and recklessly endangering another person.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Wayne Chechak, 50, of Portersville, charged by Thomas K. Shannon Jr. with willfully fails or refuses to make any such contribution or other payment required.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Tyler Allan Coleman, 24, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving and reckless driving.
•Garrett Giovani Farah, 22, of New Castle, charged by state police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of obscured plates, careless driving and disregarding traffic lane.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Zachary Louis Latour, 35, of Conneaut Lake, charged by Neshannock Township police with retail theft.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Jose C. Fuentes, 57, of Willimantic, CT, weeds.
•Robert Lee Miller, 77, of New Castle, weeds and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.