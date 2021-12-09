Birth
•A son to Holly Natale and Bradlee Hayes, both of Hermitage, was born on Dec. 7, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley.
District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
Larry Kley Jr., 33, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage and disposal of garbage.
Joseph L. Murdock, of New Castle, two counts of disposal of garbage and one count each of accumulation of rubbish or garbage and failure to cut weeds or grass.
John Payne, of Youngstown, Ohio, gutters and downspouts, exterior walls and protective treatment-exterior.
Edward L. Mitchell, of New Castle, motor vehicles.
Ronda Abdelhadi, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage, gutters and downspouts, handrails and guards, chimneys and towers, protective treatment-exterior and accessory structures.
New Castle police charged the following:
Joselito Davila, 36, of New Castle, criminal trespass.
Alexander Molina Carrasquillo, 28, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Brooke Marney, 20, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with two counts of disorderly house.
Union Township police charged the following:
Jacob D. Rochwick, 42, of New Castle, pet confinement and control-secured by collar or chain.
Tractor Supply Company, of Union Township, control of alarm devices.
Steven R. McCurdy Jr., 18, of New Castle, disorderly conduct and purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Ronald Glen Lyons, 40, of Slippery Rock, charged by state police with three counts of resisting arrest and one count each of burglary, receiving stolen property, defiant trespass and driving under the influence.
Jennifer Lynn George, 46, of Volant, charged by Shenango Township police with three counts of neglect of animals and one count each of aggravated cruelty to animals-causing injury or death and cruelty to animals.
Maryann S. Yoder, of New Wilmington, charged by New Wilmington police with purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
Richard Joseph Boggs, 35, of Rochester, charged by state police with theft from a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.
