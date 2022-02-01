District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Ethan Bobic, 23, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Joshua Lee Irwin, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Shannon Jones, 48, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Edward Michael Cipriani, 45, of New Castle, firearm discharge prohibited.
•Tony Pittrell, 39, of New Castle, harassment.
New Castle's code enforcement department charged the following:
•Ashlee Clark, of Erie, exterior paint violation, stairs and walking surfaces, gutters and downspouts, foundation walls, accumulation of rubbish or garbage and disposal of garbage.
•Searville Winters, of Hopkins, SC, weeds and certain vegetation a nuisance, window, skylight and door frames, exterior paint violation and gutters and downspouts.
The New Castle Area School District charged the following:
•James Penwell, 52, of New Castle, violation of compulsory attendance-child under 15 years of age.
•Carman Rodriguez, of New Castle, violation of compulsory attendance-child under 15 years of age.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Eric Allen Suisi, 35, of New Castle, four counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, no rear lights, operating vehicle without required insurance and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
•Brittney Sierra Dulin, 31, of Homestead, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving with registration expired, no headlights, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, careless driving, operating vehicle without valid inspection and failure to use safety belt.
•Grant M. Steele, 60, of New Castle, driving under the influence, careless driving and failure to keep right.
•Aaron Jay Graham, 22, of New Castle, firearms not to be carried without a license-no criminal violation.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Sanford L. Jackson Jr., 38, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
Common pleas sentences
DOMENICK MOTTO
Noah Kindl — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first seven days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked, the defendant was given no further penalty, He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,305.96 and fines of $700.
James Briggs — Following a guilty plea to disorderly conduct, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year. Following a guilty plea to resisting arrest, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 15 days to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days days with 15 days served and probation for one year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,805.25 and restitution of $383.
Victoria Pappas-Pappakostas — Following a guilty plea to criminal trespass, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 90 days to a maximum of one year with 90 days served. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,564.25.
William Jeffries Jr. — Following a guilty plea to intent to possess a controlled substance, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $812.25 and fines of $150.
William Jeffries Jr. — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant is to pay court costs and fees of $1,987.50, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $129.75.
Alexander Miller — Following a guilty plea to aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 15 months to a maximum of 30 months. Following a guilty plea to accident involving death or personal injury, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of three months to a maximum of 12 months. Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of four days to a maximum of six months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,098.75, fines of $2,000 and restitution of $286.
Alexander Miller — Following a guilty plea to corruption of minors, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of six days to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days. He also was given probation for two years. He is to pay court costs and fees of $855.25.
Michael Platt — Following a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,809.75 and restitution of $200.
John Wilson Jr. — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 72 hours to a maximum of six months with three days served. Following a guilty plea to driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,437.25, fines of $1,200 and restitution of $309.25.
Daniel Powell — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 1 year, the first 90 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,220.25, fines of $2,000 and restitution of $145.45.
J. CRAIG COX
Matthew Block — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,340.25 and fines of $300.
Richard Lumley — Following a guilty plea to disorderly conduct, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year and is to have no contact with the victim. He is to provide 100 hours of community service and is to undergo a mental health evaluation. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,305.25.
Robert Troutman — Following a guilty plea to disorderly conduct, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 17 days to a maximum of 34 days with 34 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $392.75 and fines of $50.
Robert Troutman — Following a guilty plea to simple assault, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 45 days to a maximum of one year with 45 days served. He also received probation for one year and is to have no contact with the victim and is to continue mental health treatment. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,980.25 and restitution of $493.
Krystal Rocco — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years, the first 90 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. She is to pay court costs and fees of $3,139.75 and fines of $2000.
Claire Cavanaugh — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years, the first 90 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. The defendant is to pay court costs and fees of $3,335.55, fines of $1,500 and restitution of $275.
Claire Cavanaugh — Following a guilty plea to obstructing emergency services, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year and is to have no contact with minor child in accordance with the Lawrence County CYS family plan. The defendant is to pay court costs and fees of $1,587.75.
Sierra Duncan — Following a guilty plea to disarming a law officer, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years, the first six months under house arrest with electronic monitoring. The defendant is to work more than 40 hours per week if employment is verified by the parole officer. Following a guilty plea to simple assault, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year and is to have no direct or indirect contact with the victim. She is to pay court costs and fees of $871.75 and restitution of $1,911.55.
Gerald Greenham — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year, the first 90 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,220.25, fines of $1,500 and restitution of $589.
Kimberly Biro — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year and is not to enter the premises of Walmart. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,780.25 and restitution of $54.69.
Christopher McCoy — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year, the first 90 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,039.75, fines of $1,500 and restitution of $312.
Carmen Merolillo — Following a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking, the defendant was sentenced to probation for four years, the first year on six months of house arrest with electronic monitoring and is to have no contact with the Union Township fire department. Following two more guilty pleas to theft by unlawful taking, the same sentence was imposed. He is to pay court costs and fees of $605.25 and restitution of $39,916.81.
John W. HODGE
Kacey Heemer —Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years, the first 90 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. The defendant is to pay court costs and fees of $4,103, fines of $1,500 and restitution of $326.
Clifford Armel — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to driving while blood alcohol level is .02 or greater with license suspended, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,022.75, fines of $1,500 and restitution of $261.
Continued or moved: Terry Mason, Anthony Tiano, Seth Blank.
