District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Kaelie Johnson, 29, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Ryan K. Trimble, 50, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Robert Winchester, 33, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief.
•Gabrielle Marie Buttgereit, 28, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count of accident damage to unattended vehicle or property.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
New Castle police charged the following:
•Bernard F. Selzer Jr., 52, of Slippery Rock, driving under the influence, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, vehicle turning left, careless driving and reckless driving.
•Nicholas Scott Mullan, 41, of West Pittsburg, giving false identification to a law officer, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•James Antonio Hobbs, 22, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of disregarding traffic lane.
•Dominic James Dudo, 23, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•David John Wilt Jr., 24, of Volant, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and depositing waste on highway.
•Eric Steven Pennachio, 51, of New Castle, harassment.
Common pleas sentences
J. CRAIG COX
Colton Luhrs— Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years, the first 10 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to operating vehicle without ignition interlock, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3.502.75 and fines of $800.
Sonya Snow— Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years, the first 90 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. She is to pay court costs and fees of $3,512.75, fines of $1,500 and restitution of $54.
Derrick Gabriel— Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 48 hours to a maximum of six months with two days served. Following a guilty plea to driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,521.45, fines of $700 and restitution of $129.25.
Scott Jackson— Following a guilty plea to two counts of harassment, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 90 days and is to have no contact with the victim. He is to pay court costs and fees of $860.25.
Byron Hearst— Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,616.61, fines of $1,200 and restitution of $326.
DOMINICK MOTTO
Lisa Cossentino— Following a guilty plea to disorderly conduct, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $410.25 and fines of $50.
Daniel Dodd— Following a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 30 days to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with five days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,375.72 and restitution of $6,589.91.
Zachary Glaude— Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 72 hours to a maximum of six months with two days served. Following a guilty plea to driving with license suspended, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $853.75, fines of $2,000 and restitution of $326.
Zachary Glaude— Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of one year to a maximum of two years with two days served. Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of one year to a maximum of two years. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,325 and fines of $2,500.
Zachary Glaude— Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 90 days to a maximum of two years with two days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,128.75 and fines of $1,500.
Frank Holmes— Following a guilty plea to fleeing or attempting to elude officer, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months. Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year, the first 90 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,789.75, fines of $2,000 and restitution of $326.
JOHN W. HODGE
Prestina Currie — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 72 hours to a maximum of six months with three days served. Following a guilty plea to driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,148.75, fines of $1,200 and restitution of $315.
Janaya Lane — Following a guilty plea to disorderly conduct, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $342.75 and fines of $300.
Raymond Grannis Jr. — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year, the first 90 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,220.25, fines of $1,500 and restitution of $143.
William Bryan — Following a guilty plea to resisting arrest, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months and is to undergo a mental health evaluation. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,080.25.
Christina Baxter — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,445.25, fines of $1,000.00 and restitution of $424.
Steven Voland — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months. Following a guilty plea to driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,400.25, fines of $1,300 and restitution of $153.75.
Aaron Graham — Following a guilty plea to fleeing or attempting to elude officer, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months and is to participate in a public or non-profit community service program. He is to pay court costs and fees of $400.25 and fines of $500.
Angelique Austin — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. She is to pay court costs and fees of $735.
Kaitlynn Gilmore — Following a guilty plea to simple assault, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 18 months and is to have no contact with the victim. The defendant is to participate in a drug or alcohol treatment program and complete recommendations of that agency. She is to pay court costs and fees of $2,230.25.
Continued or moved: James Trott, Cheryl Rice, Niko D'Ambrosia, Greg Tyson, Jennifer Adkins-King, Steven Bernardi, Andrew Birch, Caitlin Trott, Andrew Hammond, John Booker, Courtney Dailey, Jason Hannold
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.