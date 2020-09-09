Birth
To Hannah Embree, a son on Sept. 7, 2020, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Kleyon M. Mondesir, 22, of Pittsburgh, charged by Moraine State Park with violation of rules on commonwealth property.
•David Allen Biddle, 48, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with simple assault and harassment.
State police charged:
•John Arthur Jonas, 54, of Enon Valley, disorderly conduct.
•Edward Alan Dietrich Jr., 31, of New Castle, giving false identification to a law officer, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to carry registration, display plate card in improper vehicle, driving without a license, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, operating vehicle without required insurance, careless driving, restraint systems violation, failure to use seat belt and operating vehicle without valid inspection.
The Lawrence County district attorney charged the following:
•Billy Jo Reef, 48, of Ellwood City, two counts each of criminal conspiracy engaging-bad checks, criminal conspiracy aiding-bad checks and bad checks.
•Mark E. Cearfoss, 65, of Koppel, criminal conspiracy engaging-bad checks, criminal conspiracy aiding-bad checks and bad checks.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Brian Paul Madrid, 30, of New Castle, charged by state police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, escape, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, harassment, disregarding traffic lane, careless driving, accident damage to unattended vehicle or property and failure to notify police of accident/damage to vehicle.
Common pleas
sentences
J. CRAIG COX
Danya Vignoli — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 3 days to a maximum of 6 months with 3 days served. Following a guilty plea to driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, the defendant was given no further penalty. The defendant is to pay court costs and fees of $941.55, fines of $1,200 and restitution of $262.
Charles McConnell — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 1 year, the first 10 days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 90 days, all on house arrest with electronic monitoring with 8 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,153.75 and fines of $1,500.
Eugene Stewart — Following a guilty plea to firearm not to be carried without a license, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 6 months to a maximum of 12 months with 182 days served. He was also sentenced to probation for 1 year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $592.75.
Dontae Terrell — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $778.75, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $310.75.
Francis Owens Jr. — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months. He will be under house arrest with electronic monitoring for the first 90 days. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,022.25, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $45.50.
Mary Lawson — Following a guilty plea to firearm not to be carried without a license-no criminal violation, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 12 months. She is to pay court costs and fees of $638.50.
Jessica Hernandez — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 1 year. She is to pay court costs and fees of $853.75 and restitution of $327.25.
Moved or continued: Lacey Guy, Mark Mason, Shawn Book
