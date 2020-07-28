Correction
Local. The New Castle Fraternal Order Of Eagles Auxiliary’s picnic will take place at 3 p.m. on Aug. 4 at Scotland Meadows Park in Union Township. Information in the Club Notes was incorrect in Monday’s edition.
Police
STATE
•Criminal mischief. Someone damaged a Ford F-150 pickup truck and a rental CAT bulldozer at the Mines and Meadows campground in New Beaver Borough during the daytime July 13.
NEW CASTLE
•Attempted burglary. Someone tried to break into Critter Corner at 1001 Wilmington Ave. by breaking a glass door in the back of the store around 12:55 a.m. July 20. No surveillance video was available because of a power outage at the time.
•Theft. A red, self-propelled lawnmower was reported stolen from the 400 block of East Reynolds Street on July 18.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Ronald Brothers, 41, of New Castle, four counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.
•Courtney Marie Probst, 26, of New Castle, three counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, obscured plates and operating/permitting operation with unsafe equipment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Rocco Sesti, 19, of Ellwood City, purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
•Damien Lutz, 19, of Ellwood City, purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
•Hanah Jo Leech, 18, of Ellwood City, purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
•Jacob W. Alberts, 19, of Ellwood City, purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
•Douglas Todd Baun Jr., 18, of Ellwood City, purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
•Noah Michael Bunney, 19, of Ellwood City, purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
•Anna Alyce Ferrucci, 18, of Wampum, purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
•Steven Robert Ketterer, 20, of Portersville, purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
•Robert A. Pitrelli, 19, of Ellwood City, purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
•Ryan Thomas Roberts, 19, of Ellwood City, purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
•Margret Rose Russo, 18, of New Castle, purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
•Hunter Ryan Wilson, 19, of Ellwood City, purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Dustin Bartholomew, 21, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance, simple assault and harassment.
•Michael Antonini, 27, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with four counts of intent to possess a controlled substance, two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of driving under the influence and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Keith Lee Myers Sr., 40, of Edinburg, charged by state police with simple assault and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
State police charged the following:
•James Lewis Emery Jr., 43, of New Castle, harassment.
•John Russell Drew Jr., 41, of New Castle, harassment.
•Monica Lynn Zook, 34, of New Castle, four counts of driving under the influence and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, recklessly endangering another person, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure in notice of change of name or address, failure to notify change of address, driving vehicle while operating privileges suspended or revoked, operating vehicle without required insurance, driving at an unsafe speed, restraint systems violation, failure to use safety belt and operating vehicle without valid inspection.
