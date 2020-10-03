Births
To Alyssa Henderson and Frank Palumbo, a son on Sept. 30, 2020, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Colleen Gasser, a daughter on Oct. 1, 2020, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Randolph P. Obrien, 60, of Ellwood City, motor vehicles violation.
•Cecelia E. Ader, 41, of Enon Valley, exterior property areas and exterior property/motor vehicles violation.
•David A. Grimes, of Enon Valley, exterior property/motor vehicles violation and two counts of exterior property areas.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Chrystian Marc Thomas, 24, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
State police charged the following:
•Rebecca Lynn Goins, 47, of Warren, Ohio, two counts of receiving stolen property and one count each of criminal attempt-theft by deception/false impression, theft by unlawful taking and conspiracy.
•Christopher B, Goins, 48, of Warren, Ohio, two counts of receiving stolen property and one count each of criminal attempt-theft by deception/false impression, theft by unlawful taking and conspiracy.
