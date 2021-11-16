JOHN W. HODGE
Quentin Altman — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,330.25 and fines of $300.
J. CRAIG COX
James Robertson Jr. — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 30 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to driving with license suspended, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,571.25, fines of $1,250.00 and restitution of $136.75.
Daniel Rehil — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,492.75, fines of $500.00 and restitution of $275.
Michael Orlando — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to driving with license suspended, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,960.25, fines of $1,500.00 and restitution of $135.
Stacy Christopher — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. The defendant is to pay court costs and fees of $1,460.25, fines of $1,000.00 and restitution of $326.
DOMINICK MOTTO
Anthony Cirelli — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 19 days to a maximum of 1 year with 19 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,811.95.
Kayla Bulisco—Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,460.25, fines of $500.00 and restitution of $315.75.
Erick Jackson—Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,215.25 and fines of $300.
George Threats III—Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture of deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 2 years to a maximum of 4 years with 110 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,052.25.
Kortney May—Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 1 day to a maximum of 1 year, 11 months and 29 days with 242 days served. She is to pay court costs and fees of $2,241.75 and restitution of $17.65.
Kortney May—Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 1 day to a maximum of 1 year, 11 months and 29 days with 242 days served. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,066.75.
Kortney May— Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 1 day to a maximum of 1 year, 11 months and 29 days with 242 days served. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,066.75 and restitution of $3.98.
Kortney May—Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 1 year. Following a guilty plea to resisting arrest, defiant trespass and disorderly conduct, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,725.75 and restitution of $86.09.
Kortney May—Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 1 year and is to undergo a mental health evaluation. Following a guilty plea to giving false identification to a law officer, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,725.75.
Kortney May—Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 1 year and is to undergo a mental health evaluation. Following a guilty plea to retail theft and disorderly conduct, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,716.75.
Perry George—Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 1 year, the first 10 days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following a guilty to driving while license is suspended or revoked, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,230.25 and fines of $700.
Perry George—Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 10 days to a maximum of 1 year. Following a guilty plea to driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,419.25 and fines of $1,500.
Alan Kreitzer—Following a guilty plea to endangering the welfare of children, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 12 months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,778.75.
Laura Rotan—Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the fist 10 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,650.25, fines of $1,000.00 and restitution of $326.
Eric Francis—Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 30 days to a maximum of 1 year with 250 days served. He was also given probation for 1 year and is to be referred to the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. After a guilty plea to defiant trespass, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,909.25 and restitution of $11.95.
Eric Francis—Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 30 days to a maximum of 1 year with 172 days served. He was also given probation for 1 year and is to be referred to the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. Following a guilty plea to defiant trespass, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,450.75 and restitution of $22.88.
Eric Francis—Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 30 days to a maximum of 1 year with 184 days served. He was also given probation for 1 year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,025.75.
Eric Francis—Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 30 days to a maximum of 1 year with 200 days served. He was also given probation for 1 year and is to be referred to the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,104.75 and restitution of $85.
Continued, moved or cancelled: Seth Blank, Tyler Huffman, James Pesano, Jeffrey Pumphrey, Jason Burkett, Richard Stewart, Anthony Cirelli, Benjamin Harris, Autumn Reid, Devin Habib, Alexander Kauffman, Kristy Penrod.
