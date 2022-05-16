Common pleas sentences
J. CRAIG COX
Michael Rao Jr. — Following a guilty plea to stalking, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 217 days to a maximum of 435 days with 435 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $878.75.
Michael Rao Jr. — Following a guilty plea to child pornography, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a mimimum of 18 months to a maximum of 40 months with 435 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $887.75.
John Booker — Following a guilty plea to corruption of minors-defendant 18 or above, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of two years and six months to a maximum of five years with 298 days served. Following a guilty plea to indecent assault on person less than 16 years of age, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of one year to a maximum of two years. He is to pay court costs and fees of $720.25.
John Booker — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of four days to a maximum of six months with four days served. Following a guilty plea to driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $990.25 and fines of $940.25.
DOMINICK MOTTO
Jermaine Flamer — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of two years to a maximum of four years with 80 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $940.25.
Continued or moved: Devonte Jeter, Mark McLaren, Laina Winters, Kayla Lutton, Jamal Hopkins, David Mengel, Anthony Pye.
Inactive: Sean Nixon
