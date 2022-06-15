Common Pleas
sentences
JOHN W. HODGE
Gerald Spangler — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years with 14 days served, the first nine months on house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,771.75 and restitution of $1.
Hailey Keller — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, the defendant was given no further penalty. The defendant is to pay court costs and fees of $1,502.75, fines of $1,200 and restitution of $427.
DOMINICK MOTTO
Brett Klingensmith — Following a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of of 30 days to a maximum of 12 months with 30 days served. The defendant is to pay court costs and fees of $1,748.25.
David Griggs — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of two years to a maximum of five years with 36 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $911.25 and restitution of $213.
J. CRAIG COX
Adrienne Lombardo — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to probation for five years and is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. She is to pay court costs and fees of $5,439.25.
Devonte Jeter — Following a guilty plea to harassment, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 5 days to a maximum of 90 days with five days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $319.
Continued or moved: Robert Sutton, Andrew Hammond, Wesley Schlager, Brian Dougherty, Quintel Reed, David Lengyel.
Inactive: James Jones
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.