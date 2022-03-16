Common pleas sentences
DOMINICK MOTTO
Sara Gasper — Following a guilty plea to giving false identification to a law officer, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 1 year. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,572.75.
Robert Hamilton — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first four days at the Lawrence County Jail with four days credited. The defendant is to participate in a drug or alcohol treatment program. Following a guilty plea to institutional vandalism, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 18 months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,762.75 and fines of $300.
Robert Hamilton — Following a guilty plea to resisting arrest, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 18 months and is to be referred to the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. He is to pay court costs and fees of $673.25.
Robert Hamilton — Following a guilty plea to resisting arrest, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 18 months, and is to be referred to the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission.
Craig Morrow Jr. — Following a guilty plea to driving with license suspended, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $420.65 and fines of $2,500.
Craig Morrow Jr. — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of six months to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 1 day served, followed by probation for one year. Following a guilty plea to driving with license suspended, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,494.25 and fines of $3,000.
Nick Berardi — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to use/possession of drug paraphernalia, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,380.25 and fines of $600.
John Krestal — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 12 months, the first 90 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,060.25, fines of $1,500 and restitution of $424.
JOHN W. HODGE
Kristy Penrod — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for three years, the first year under house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $4,289.25, fines of $3.500 and restitution of $306.
Richard Fry — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,313. 25 and fines of $300.
Joseph Carnahan — Following a guilty plea to resisting arrest, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months. Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,715.25 and fines of $300.
Lisa Grey — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,831.75 and restitution of $304.54.
Gary Blair Jr.—Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,342.75 and fines of $1,000.
Continued or moved: Frank Holmes, Terry Mason, Courtney Daily, Jonathan Jackson
