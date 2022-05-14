Common pleas
sentences
J. CRAIG COX
Michael Johnson-Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to marijuana-small amount for personal use, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,447.75, fines of $1,100.00 and restitution of $424.00.
Michael Johnson-Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 2 years, the first year on house arrest with electronic monitoring and is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. He is to pay court costs and fees of $4,490.25, fines of $2,500.00 and restitution of $51.00.
Cassie Lutz-Following a guilty plea to aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury with deadly weapon, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 6 months to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 197 days served. She is to pay court costs and fees of $2,164.25.
Cassie Lutz-Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 72 hours to a maximum of 6 months with 22 days served. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,408.00 and fines of $1,000.00.
Nicholas Jackson-Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 3 years to a maximum of 10 years with 8 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,304.25.
Nicholas Jackson-Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 72 hours to a maximum of 6 months, He is to pay court costs and fees of $845.25, fines of $1,000.00 and restitution of $312.00.
Jeffrey White-Following a guilty plea to operating vehicle without ignition interlock, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 30 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $940.25 and fines of $500.00.
Brooke Clark-Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 1 year and is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. She is to pay court costs and fees of $2,204.25.
Gregory Weber-Following a guilty plea to corruption of minors, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 4 years and is to have no contract with the victim. He is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. He is to pay court costs and fees of $6,741.25.
John Mehle-Following a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 2 days to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 2 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,650.25.
