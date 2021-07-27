Common pleassentences
J. CRAIG COX
Joseph Serjak — Following a guilty plea to fleeing or attempting to elude officer, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 2 months to a maximum of 2 years with 11 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $425.25 and fines of $500.
Travis Gleeson — Following a guilty plea to illegal operation of vehicle without ignition interlock. The defendant was sentenced to probation for 30 days. He is to have restrictive conditions consisting of house arrest and is to participate in a drug or alcohol treatment program. He is to pay court costs and fees of $803.25 and fines of $300.
Travis Gleeson — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 90 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to illegal operation of vehicle without ignition interlock, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 90 days, the first 90 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $4,213.25, fines of $2,500.00 and restitution of $136.75.
Niko Froce — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days on house arrest. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,373.75 and fines of $1,000.
Ronald Lyons — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 2 years, the first 90 days under house arrest. Following a guilty plea to driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,628.75, fines of $2,500 and restitution of $136.75.
Zane Fustos — Following a guilty plea to theft by deception the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 50 days to a maximum of 1 year with 50 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,016.75.
Chelsey Dale — Following a guilty plea to driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, the defendant received no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $529.32 and fines of $200.
Ashenique Dennis-Gibbs — Following a guilty plea to disorderly conduct, the defendant received no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $755.75, fines of $150.00 and restitution of $100.
Ashenique Dennis-Gibbs — Following a guilty plea to endangering the welfare of children, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 3 years. She is to have contact with minor children only as permitted by CYS. The defendant is to enroll in anger management/parenting classes. She is to pay court costs and fees of $3,580.25.
Xiomara Martinez-Perez — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 1 year and is to be assessed by the Mahoning County Drug and Alcohol Commission. The defendant is to pay court costs and fees of $1,778.
Continued: Kevin Gilmore, Tyler Huffman
