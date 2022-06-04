Common pleas sentences
DOMINICK MOTTO
Courtney Dailey — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 17 days to a maximum of 6 months with 17 days served. She is to be assessed by the Dartmouth Assertive Community Treatment Scale and complete the recommendations of that agency. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,398.09, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $309.25.
Rashad Johnson — Following a guilty plea to simple assault, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 2 years, the first 90 days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,620.25.
Darcece Murphey — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. The defendant is to participate in a drug or alcohol treatment program and is to complete recommendations of that agency. The defendant is to pay court costs and fees of $1,480.25, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $326.
Dontae Pruitt — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to participate in a drug or alcohol treatment program and is to complete recommendations of that agency. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,615.25, fines of $1,000.00 and restitution of $373.
Christopher Donafrio — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 6 years to a maximum of 15 years with 205 days served. Following a guilty plea to use/possession of drug paraphernalia, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 6 months to a maximum of 12 months with 205 days served. Following a guilty plea to intent to possess a controlled substance, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,131.25.
J. CRAIG COX
Matthew Leslie — Following a guilty plea to bad checks, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 5 years. He is to pay court costs and fees of $5,130.25 and restitution of $2,800.
Tina Rao — Following a guilty plea to theft by deception, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 1 year. She is to pay court costs and fees of $889.25 and restitution of $3,498.64.
Nicklas Micco — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,370.25, fines of $500.00 and restitution of $153.75.
Raymond Gray Jr. — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 1 year and is not to enter the premises of Walmart. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,780.25 and restitution of $304.54.
Michael Ayersman — Following a guilty plea to disorderly conduct, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $367.95.
Tamelyn James — Following a guilty plea to disorderly conduct, the defendant was given no further penalty. The defendant is to pay court costs and fees of $300.
Sean Nixon Jr. — Following a guilty plea to use/possession of drug paraphernalia, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 58 days to a maximum of 6 months with 58 days served. He was also given probation for 6 months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $714.25.
Sean Nixon Jr. — Following a guilty plea to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 65 days to a maximum of 6 months with 65 days served. He was also given probation for 6 months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $821.25.
Sean Nixon Jr. — Following a guilty plea to recklessly endangering another person, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 67 days to a maximum of 6 months with 67 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,589.25.
