Common pleas sentences
J. CRAIG COX
Destiny Youngworth — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 14 days to a maximum of 12 months, She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,938.75 and restitution of 204.41.
Corey Giles — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,371.25, fines of $300.00 and restitution of $309.25.
Adam Pounds — Following a guilty plea to simple assault, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 4 days to a maximum of 12 months with 4 days served. He was also given probation for 1 year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,871.10 and restitution of 350.
Joshua Naglich — Following a guilty plea to criminal mischief, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 12 months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,572.75 and restitution of 480.
Hayleigh Kerr — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,662.75, fines of $1,200.00 and restitution of $1,175.25.
Charles Shutack — Following a guilty plea to terroristic threats, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 3 years. He is to be on house arrest with electronic monitoring and is to have no contact with the victim. He is to pay court costs and fees of $7,060.25.
Nathan Smith II — Following a guilty plea to firearms not to be carried without a license, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 3 months to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days. He is to pay court costs and fees of $931.75.
Brooke Stafford — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 1 year. She is to pay court costs and fees of $922.75 and restitution of $42.42.
Mackenzie Brightshue — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 4 days to a maximum of 6 months with 4 days served. Following a guilty plea to driving without a license, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,480.74, fines of $1,200.00 and restitution of $326.
DOMINICK MOTTO
Jeffrey Brosky — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,492.75, fines of $1,000.00 and restitution of $438.
Emma Bencze — Following a guilty plea to disorderly conduct, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $410.25 and fines of $100.
Anthony Blizman — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 1 year, the first 10 days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,122.75, fines of $500.00 and restitution of $601.46.
Roberto Gardner — Following a guilty plea to aggravated indecent assault without consent, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 2 years. Following a guilty plea to corruption of minors, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 2 years to a maximum of 4 years with 24 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $612.75.
Albert Pennachio — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days at the Lawrence County Jail. He is to pay court costs and fees of $833.25, fines of $1,000.00 and restitution of $323.25.
Austin Lahr — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 28 days to a maximum of 6 months with 28 days served. He is to be referred to the Lawrence County Drug andAlcohol Commission. He is to pay court costs and fees of $937.35, fines of $1,000.00 and restitution of $326.
Devin Baker — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 2 years, the first year under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,113.60, fines of $2,500.00 and restitution of $246.
Robert McCarter — Following a guilty plea to unauthorized use of a motor/other vehicle, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 1 year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,822.75.
Phillip Napier — Following a guilty plea to recklessly endangering another person, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 19 days to a maximum of 12 months. He was also given probation for 1 year and is to have no contact with the victim. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,668.61.
James Fullerton — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 18 months to a maximum of 36 months with 92 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,659.25, fines of $2,500,00 and restitution of $145.25.
James Fullerton — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 18 months to a maximum of 36 months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,684.25, fines of $2,500.00 and restitution of $153.75.
JOHN W. HODGE
Michael Ortiz — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 6 months to a maximum of 12 months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,187.75.
Julius Williams — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 2 years to a maximum of 5 years with 583 days served.
Following a guilty plea to aggravated assault—attempts to cause or causes injury to designated individuals, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 2 years to a maximum of 5 years with 583 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,226.75.
Aaron Sohl — Following guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 2 years, the first 90 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,857.74, fines of $1,500.00 and restitution of $51.
Thomas Teplica — Following a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 6 months to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days. He is to pay court costs and fees of $4,412.75 and restitution of $10,000.
Continued or moved: Michael Johnson, Devin Habib, Amanda Domenick
