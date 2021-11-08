Common pleas sentences
JOHN H. HODGE
Tristian Perrine — Following a guilty plea to fleeing or attempting to elude officer, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 1 year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,357.75 and fines of $500.
Tristian Perrine — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,462.75, fines of $1,200.00 and restitution of $51.
Daniel Norton — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,569.75, fines of $1,2000.00 and restitution of $739.58.
Daniel Norton — Following a guilty plea to use/possession of drug paraphernalia, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $939.75 and fines of $150.
Brian Smith — Following a guilty plea to driving with license suspended, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $537.25 and fines of $2,500.
Jakob Hill — Following a guilty plea to stalking, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 7 days to a maximum of 1 year and 11 months with 7 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,752.25.
Jakob Hill — Following a guilty plea to terroristic threats, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 7 days to a maximum of 1 year and 11 months and 29 days with 7 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $952.25.
James McDonald — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,417.25, fines of $1,000.00 and restitution of $373.
J. CRAIG COX
Jennifer Benson — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 2 years. She is to participate in a public or nonprofit community service program for 50 hours, is not to enter the premises of Walmart and is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. She is to pay court costs and fees of $2,689.25 and restitution of $133.29.
Jennifer Benson — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 2 years. She is to pay court costs and fees of $889.25 and restitution of $268.47.
Ashley Patrick — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 4 days to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 4 days served. She was also given probation for 1 year. She is not to enter the premises of Walmart and is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. She is to pay court costs and fees of $3,556.75 and restitution of $30.69.
DOMINICK MOTTO
Jonathan Hedland — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,648.75, fines of $100.00 and restitution of $424.
Denny Gloriosio — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,692.75, fines of $1,000.00 and restitution of $145.25.
Cleo Johnson — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. The defendant is to pay court costs and fees of $1,491. 25 and fines of $300.
Patsy Stoops — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 2 years, the first 90 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. She is to pay court costs and fees of $3,571.25, fines of $1,500.00 and restitution of $421.25.
Moved or continued: Kacey Heemer
