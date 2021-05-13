A Croton area man accused of shooting and killing his 81-year-old mother and a neighbor and wounding a third person tried to escape police while he was being interviewed, according to New Castle police.
Arraignment is scheduled for later Thursday for Louis Esposito, and homicide charges are pending against him after he reportedly shot and killed his 81-year-old mother, Margret Kahrer, in their 1019 Dewey Ave. home, and his neighbor, 78-year-old John Charles Micco, who lived in an adjacent duplex apartment. The killings occurred around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.
A third gunshot victim, Kevin Ross, a neighbor on Dewey Avenue, was flown to a hospital trauma unit, police reported.
New Castle officers and members of the Lawrence County Critical Incident Response Team in search of Esposito went into his house and found his mother dead. The officers also entered 1017 Dewey Ave., in the neighboring duplex, and they found Micco dead inside, they reported.
Esposito was arrested after police surrounded his house and they found him hiding in a basement after the gunfire, according to police.
Police said that when they arrived at the scene, they found neighbors administering first aid to Ross, who had been shot in the chest.
According to the police report, Esposito after lengthy questioning admitted to the homicides and to having shot Ross. He then tried to escape by pulling the fire alarm in the interview room but was caught immediately, the report said.
Charges pending against Esposito include two counts of criminal homicide and one count each of attempted homicide and attempted escape.
Autopsies are be performed late Thursday afternoon on Micco and Kahrer at Heritage Valley Health Center in Beaver County, to determine the exact causes of their deaths.
Lawrence County Deputy Coroner Anthony "Bo" DeCarbo said he arrived at the scene to examine the deceased after the police had cleared out both apartments and Esposito was in custody. He pronounced Micco dead at 10:25 p.m. and Kahrer at 10:50 p.m., he said.
"There were a lot of people on the street up there," he said. "That's a very close-knit neighborhood."
