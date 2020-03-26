New Castle police are attempting to identify a man who robbed the 7Eleven convenient mart on the North Hill while holding a knife to an 11-year-old girl.
The holdup occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday at the store at 608 Highland Ave. while the girl and her two siblings, ages 9 and 10, were inside the store.
According to a police report, the intruder's identity was hidden by a mask and a hooded sweatshirt.
A man who was leaving the store when the police arrived told them he was there to pick up the children from the store. A store clerk told police that the man held the knife to the girl as she was paying for an item at the counter, as he approached and demanded money from the clerk, the report said.
The clerk said that the man told the girl not to worry, that he wasn't going to hurt her. All three children identified the weapon as a kitchen knife, police said.
No injuries were reported.
A second clerk told police that she gave the man an unknown amount of cash in bills that were in the cash register, then he left the store on foot.
The police searched the area but could not find the suspect, police said.
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the New Castle police at (724) 656-3570 or leave a tip on the police department's website at www.newcastlepd.com.
