Ellwood City police reported that a man they arrested for reportedly smoking marijuana inside a vehicle in a tavern lot had a gun and cocaine in his truck.
Jeremy Allen Kinney, 41, of Edwards Road, New Galilee, was approached in his vehicle around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Street in a parking lot outside of a bar when an officer saw him inside of it and smelled marijuana coming from it, according to a criminal complaint.
The officer reported in the court filing that he saw a marijuana grinder and pipe and a digital scale in the center console.
A clear bag containing individually wrapped bags of suspected cocaine were in the center console in plain view, the officer reported. The officer said Kinney ignored an order to get out of the car, and the officer opened the passenger door and told him to get out, and he was arrested.
Kinney's black Honda Ridgeline truck was impounded. The officer confiscated the bags of suspected cocaine, along with the marijuana apparatus, and a second small bag of suspected cocaine that was on the driver's side floor, the report said.
Kinney was searched and police found a total of $1,180 in cash in his pocket and inside the car, they reported.
According to the paperwork, the police served a search warrant on the truck later that morning and found a bag inside a compartment under the truck bed that contained about 7.65 grams of suspected cocaine, another scale, prescription-strength lidocaine and various pieces of suspected paraphernalia.
A black and silver scale and two $50 bills were inside the center console and police found a loaded black Taurus PT111G2 9-millimeter handgun behind a plastic panel on the driver's side.The pistol was inside a black belly band holster, the report said.
Police reported in the complaint that the gun had been lost or stolen from its owner.
Kinney had been released, pending the outcome of the search warrant, police said. They have charged him with prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a gun without a license, possession and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property and theft of lost property.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
