County narcotics agents reportedly seized about 68 grams of suspected heroin while serving a search warrant Sunday on the city's South Side.
The detail, led by detectives of the Lawrence County District Attorney's Office Special Investigations Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit at 1613 S. Jefferson St. also involved New Castle City Police Narcotics, the Union Township Police Department and the city special response team.
They arrested Devin Johnson and a woman who was with him in the house when they arrived, according to criminal complaints. The woman was not charged.
Detectives confiscated three plastic bags containing about 68 grams of suspected heroin, a 12-gauge shotgun, a digital weigh scale, four cell phones, $60 in cash and a "Night Owl" surveillance DVR inside the house.
Johnson is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count each of drug paraphernalia possession and persons not to possess a firearm. He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson and has been committed to the Lawrence County Jail with a bond of $100,000.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
