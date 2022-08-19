State police are seeking information about three men who reportedly conned a woman out of money, promising to blacktop her driveway.
The woman, who lives on State Road in Hickory Township, reported that three men went to her house between 2 and 3 p.m. June 29 stopped at her house and said they worked for a blacktop company from Boardman, Ohio. They offered to blacktop her driveway for $10,000, and the woman said she did not have that much money. Instead she gave them $500, according to the report.
She told police the men applied a light coat of asphalt to about half of her driveway, then left after about 45 minutes without finishing the work. She said they told her they would return another time.
The men left in a black Ford F-150XLT with an Ohio license plate and a third door on the passenger side.
Anyone who has information about the vehicle or who is approached by the men is asked to contact the state police at (724) 598-2211.
