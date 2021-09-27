A Berks County man is wanted by the state police after he reportedly was seen riding a motorcycle that had been stolen from an apartment lot in Butler County.
Police have charged Jose Luis Rivera, 20, of Reading in connection with the theft that was reported Aug. 20. A man who lives in Washington Township in Lawrence County reported seeing the motorcycle going past his house on Route 19, shortly after it was stolen, according to a criminal complaint.
The owner of the bike told police that he had parked his motorcycle in a parking space outside of an apartment complex in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County, on Aug. 20. When he went outside the next morning it was gone, he reported.
The police reviewed security footage from the building that showed a man coming from the woods, pushing the motorcycle through the parking lot then through a grassy field and out of camera view, the report said.
The owner posted photos of the stolen bike on social media, police said, and a man who saw the posts saw it being driven in front of his house near Volant, about 11 miles from where it was stolen.
The man took a video of the bike as it passed his house, and the rider was identified as Rivera, also known as Rivera-Medina, and the motorcycle was identical to the stolen bike, police reported.
On Aug. 22, Union Township police recovered the stolen motorcycle, which had been dumped behind the Walmart store.
The store’s security footage shows a man who fits Rivera’s description pulling out of the back of a red sedan. He then drove the bike to the back of Walmart, then walked back to his car, the report said. He then entered the store, police said.
The police on Aug. 23 received an anonymous phone call from someone who identified the man as Rivera-Medina and reported that he is on probation in Berks County, the complaint states.
The state police on Aug. 30 contacted a Berks County adult probation officer, who said that Rivera-Medina owns a red 1995 Honda Accord. Police have charged Rivera-Medina under the name Rivera.
He faces one felony charge of receiving stolen property and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
He was previously charged as Rivera-Medina in Berks County, with the same birth date of June 17, 2001, according to the criminal dockets.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
