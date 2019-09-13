A New Castle Area School District maintenance worker is accused of using more than $1,000 of parent committee money to pay his bills.
New Castle police on Thursday filed charges against John Joseph Beshero, 54, of Shenango Township, based on records that show his electric bills had been paid from Croton Parent Committee funds, according to a criminal complaint.
The funds are used by the nonprofit organization to pay for such expenses as yearbooks, carnivals for the children and other things that benefit students.
A parent who administers the account reported the missing funds to police, who determined that three different electric bill payments were paid to the account for Beshero's household, the court papers say.
Police said that prior to the missing funds being discovered, the checkbook with the organization's bank account number had been kept in a drawer in an office in the district's Croton Pre-K Building and that Beshero had a key to that office.
It is not known whether Beshero is still employed by the school district. Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio declined to comment on the charges Friday.
Beshero is charged with device fraud, criminal use of a communications facility and theft. He was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie and released on a nonmonetary bond.
