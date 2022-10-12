A Youngstown man and his friend reportedly have found a new way to try to shoplift items from stores, but they still got caught in the act.
Union Township police reported that on Friday and Sunday, Tyler Michael Stoddard, 27, used the Spark app on his phone to scan items into his cart at Walmart on Route 224. He and his reported accomplice then took the items to the front of the store where they removed them from the app and left the store without paying for them.
They went back into the store on Tuesday and tried to take more items that way, but the app was unable to process them and they left the store without the merchandise, according to a criminal complaint.
Store associates, including a member of the Spark online ordering team, alerted police, who caught the two men in the parking lot with the items that initially had been stolen, police reported.
Stoddard originally told police he was a Spark driver, but later recanted that story and admitted to stealing the items, police reported.
Police said the two had taken about $4,011 worth of merchandise out of the store.
Stoddard is charged with two counts each of retail theft, theft, and criminal attempt at theft. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $10,000 bond.
No charges have been filed against Stoddard’s alleged accomplice.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
