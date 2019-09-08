The New Castle Police Department responded at 7:07 p.m. Sunday for a shots-fired call at Double D Cafe on East Washington Street.
Police Chief Bobby Salem said last night “it was still early in the investigation” to divulge details.
“During a fight outside the bar, somebody pulled out a weapon and it was discharged one time,” Salem said. “At this time, we do not believe anybody was hit.”
Three city police vehicles were stationed outside the East Washington Street establishment and a small group of people were sitting on the steps along the sidewalk across the street in front of the Lawrence County Government Center.
The incident was the third one this year involving gunfire at the bar.
On June 26, gunfire erupted around 1 a.m. at the bar with Robert Lee Sutton Jr., 34, of Whippo Street charged after police said he fired shots. The incident began as a fight inside the bar and the weapon was discharged outside the establishment, police said.
Bryant R. Binns of East Lutton Street was charged July 2 for two counts of possession of a firearm and one count of receiving stolen property in the incident.
Sutton faced once count of possession of a firearm prohibited and discharged of firearm prohibited, along with three counts of recklessly endangering another person in connection with the gunfire.
On March 16, a 33-year-old Wampum man, Joseph Alan Kelosky, was killed after an argument turned deadly while he and his girlfriend were out celebrating his new job.
David A. Williams of Mahoningtown was charged with criminal homicide in Kelosky’s death.
