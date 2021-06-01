Police departments from multiple jurisdictions responded Tuesday morning to a disturbance at the Lawrence County jail.
According to reports from the scene, the disturbance took place in the common area of a cell block and involved 30 to 40 inmates.
There are no immediate reports of injury to anyone.
The News will update this report as more information becomes available.
