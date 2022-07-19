At least two people suffered apparent minor injuries in a three-vehicle collision Monday afternoon in Hickory Township, according to state police.
Police reported that a Toyota Avalon, driven by James E. Magliocca, 54, of New Castle, was driving west on Route 108 around 3 p.m. and was turning left into a business lot when he was hit from behind by a Lincoln MKZ driven by Billy E. Jackson, 29, of Sharon.
Police said Jackson tried to pass Magliocca without knowing he was turning. The impact caused Magliocca's car to travel off the road into a Toyota Tundra that was parked and unoccupied.
Police reported that all occupants of both vehicles suffered apparent minor injuries but refused medical treatment. The report did not state how many people were in those vehicles.
Magliocca's vehicle was towed. Jackson's vehicle also was removed from the scene. He was cited at the scene for overtaking a vehicle on the left.
The Hickory and Scott Township volunteer fire departments provided assistance and traffic control. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
