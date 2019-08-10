A North Hill man who police say led them on a chase on his motor scooter early Friday was ultimately caught.
Union Township police arrested 40-year-old Jason Montgomery of Edison Avenue after a pursuit around 12:40 a.m. An officer tried to stop his scooter on Penn Avenue because it had no headlights and it had an expired registration plate, according to a police report.
Montgomery failed to stop and sped through a parking lot and down Mathews Way, almost losing control as he rode through multiple yards, the report said. He then drove in circles in one yard on Penn Boulevard, according to the report, and an officer chased him on foot after he lost control of his scooter.
Montgomery then tried to drive it in the direction of the officer and the officer deployed his Taser, temporarily incapacitating Montgomery, the report said. Police upon arresting him learned his driver's license was suspended and they found him to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a knife, according to the report.
He is charged with fleeing and eluding police, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with his license is suspended, careless driving, driving with an expired registration, driving a vehicle without required financial responsibility and trespass by motor vehicle.
District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson arraigned him and committed him to the Lawrence County jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.
