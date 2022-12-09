A Mahoningtown man is in the Lawrence County jail after local narcotics agents seized quantities of fentanyl and pills and a gun from his residence.
The Lawrence County District Attorney's Office has charged Michael Edward Brooks, 28, of South First Street after serving a sealed search warrant at his house around 6:20 a.m. Thursday.
According to a criminal complaint, agents reportedly confiscated 339 pink pills, 110.8 total gross grams of suspected fentanyl, two digital scales, a loaded Smith & Wesson 9-millimeter pistol and $3,230 in cash.
Brooks was arrested on felony warrants.
He was charged Thursday with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was additionally charged Wednesday with drug offenses of possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility.
He was arraigned on both sets of charges by District Judge Melissa Amodie, who committed him to the jail on two $50,000 bonds.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
