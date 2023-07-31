The use of a drone and a New Castle police special entry team were part of a narcotics detail on New Castle’s South Side on Monday morning, resulting in one man fleeing.
According to a statement from New Castle police, the state of the attorney general, the city police and several other law enforcement agencies were serving search warrants around 11:30 a.m. at houses on the city’s South Side when one suspect escaped from a house and ran.
New Castle police chief Bobby Salem said the suspect was found in the materials yard at Castle Builder Supply and was arrested.
The officers were working on a joint narcotics investigation which resulted in numerous search warrants and arrests.
More information will be released by the state Office of the Attorney General, when it becomes available, Salem said.
He confirmed that social media posts were false that referenced an active shooter in that area.
