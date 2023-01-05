+3 Man jailed for reportedly setting house on fire A New Castle man is in the Lawrence County jail, charged with attempted criminal homicide af…

A man accused of setting fire to a house at 719 Sampson St. Wednesday morning reportedly told police he lit the fire to get someone's attention because was kidnapped.

According to a criminal complaint filed against 18-year-old Logan Slosser, that was the reason he gave for igniting a mattress in a room where he slept overnight. When the second floor of the house went up in flames, a man who was sleeping in the neighboring room had to be rescued through a window via a ladder by members of the New Castle Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 10:47 a.m. in the north front bedroom of the second-floor of a rental house owned by Dennis Lewis. Slosser and the man in the next room, Anthony Gant of Natrona Heights, were the only ones in the house at the time. Gant had been staying there with his girlfriend who was a tenant there, and another tenant who lived there reportedly was a cousin of Slosser and had let him stay the night there when he told her there were people in the attic where he lived and that he had been kidnapped, the complaint said. The two women were not at home when the fire started.

Slosser told police that to get someone's attention, he had lit a mattress of a bunkbed on fire using a lighter. He then shoved the bed near a wall because he thought it would create more smoke, according to the police account.

While firefighters were dousing the fire, police found Slosser standing across the street from the house watching the fire response. He asked to talk to the police in the cruiser or at the police station and readily admitted to having set the fire.

Slosser is charged with criminal attempt at criminal homicide, arson and recklessly endangering another person. He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $100,000 bond.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, and the two women who reportedly lived there were displaced. The utilities — electric and gas — were disconnected and the second floor had extensive fire damage, according to New Castle fire Chief Mike Kobbe, who said the house was deemed uninhabitable.

The American Red Cross assisted the fire victims with lodging and other needs.

Traffic was limited to one lane on Sampson Street while firefighting efforts were going on.

Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.

