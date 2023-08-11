A Butler County man is wanted by Ellwood City police for reportedly taking payment to perform work on a residential driveway and not doing the job.
A felony arrest warrant has been issued for Grant William Mathews, 27, of Valencia.
He is accused of soliciting work from a resident of Line Avenue in Ellwood City nearly a year ago under the business name of X Lawncare and Landscaping.
According to a criminal complaint, the resident told police that he hired Mathews to fix a drainage issue in his driveway. Mathews reportedly requested half of the money, $3,790, a week in advance of starting the project. He then requested a check paid in full with a 5 percent discount, and the resident sent him another check of $3,600 on Nov. 7 last year.
The man said that when he asked why the work wasn’t done, Mathews blamed the Ellwood City Water Authority for delaying the job because of issues of tapping into the borough’s main water line, the report said.
The resident said he had sent Mathews seven text messages over seven months asking him when he plans to do the work or to give him a refund, police reported, and the work wasn’t done and he never got the refund check.
An officer reported that he reached out to Mathews to give the man a refund, and Mathews said he would do it within the coming week.
On June 30, Mathews contacted the man and told him that he mailed the refund check.
The man had not received it as of July 6, and he texted Mathews to inform him, the complaint states. He informed him again on July 11 that he had not received the check, the report said.
Matthews texted him the next day and said he would be busy “dark to dark” for the following 1 1/2 weeks and that he would mail the check on July 12. The check still had not been received by July 31, the report said, and Mathews stopped responding to the man, police said, either by text, phone or email.
Mathews is facing one felony count each of home improvement fraud and theft.
A Butler County couple in March this year had filed a similar civil complaint against Mathews and his company in the magisterial district court in Butler County, claiming to have paid him $5,331.25.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
