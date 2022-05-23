A Westview Terrace man was arrested Saturday for reportedly robbing a man who was selling produce.
New Castle police have charged Jonathan Thomas Jackson, 32, of Sankey Street, following the incident that was reported to have occurred just before 5 p.m. in the 100 block of North Mercer Street.
A man reported to police he was in the neighborhood selling produce he grows when he was approached by a man, later identified as Jackson, who asked if he could buy a banana from him. Jackson then reportedly asked if he also could get change for a $20 bill, the produce man reported. Prior to giving him the change, Jackson reportedly forced the produce man against his vehicle, reached into his pocket, took out his wallet and stole $40 from it. He said the man then threw down his wallet, all according to a criminal complaint.
Jackson then reportedly then took off down an alley, he told police. A man who was among other people sitting outside and saw him run past identified him to the police.
The police apprehended Jackson and he was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo on charges of robbery, theft and receiving stolen property. He is in the Lawrence County jail on a $100,000 bond. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
