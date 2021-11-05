An East Side man is facing multiple charges after police reportedly caught him riding a stolen dirt bike on city streets.
Upon arresting Ian Tyler Smith, 24, of 1119 Cunningham Ave., they found him to have a loaded, stolen gun and marijuana.
According to a police report, detectives in an unmarked vehicle saw a male, later identified as Smith with his face covered, riding a dirt bike behind them on East Washington Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
He reportedly passed the unmarked police car while doing a wheelie, and police noted the bike was not street legal and did not have a registration plate, the report said.
Smith proceeded through a steady red signal and turned right onto North Jefferson street, while riding a wheelie, and he turned left onto Falls Street, then did another wheelie before turning onto Bell Avenue, police said.
The police approached to find Smith sitting on the bike in front of a house. As they got out of their car and showed their badges, one of them grabbed the handle bars and ordered Smith off the bike. As he stepped off, he pulled away from the officer and ran down Harbor Street. The other officer tackled him in the grass at Harbor and Rebecca streets, the report said.
The officers reported that Smith had a backpack and was wearing a concealed holster inside the front of his waistband. A Glock .40-caliber gun, loaded with 15 rounds and one in the chamber, was found in the grass at his feet, the police reported.
Smith advised the officers that he was wanted on a warrant by state police for a gun charge. Police searched him and his backpack and found three bags of marijuana weighing a total of 3.5 grams, according to the report.
Police learned that Smith was wanted on three warrants — a felony possessions of a gun by state police, failure to appear for larceny charges in Beaver County and a bench warrant from the Lawrence County sheriff’s office.
Police also learned that Smith’s driver’s license is under suspension, the report said.
The dirt bike had been reported stolen from a location in the city on May 21. The gun had been reported stolen in Pittsburgh in January.
Smith is charged with two counts of receiving stolen property and one count each of carrying a gun without a license, flight to avoid apprehension, possession of a controlled substance, driving while his license is under suspension, operating an ATV on streets and highways, operating without registration and careless driving.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry J. Cartwright, who committed him to the jail on a $50,000 bond. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
