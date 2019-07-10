Police: Man awaiting homicide trial assaults guard

A man awaiting trial for a homicide is facing more charges after he allegedly struck and injured a jail corrections officer.
New Castle police have charged Isaiah Randall "Izzy" Angry, 28, formerly of Linesville, in connection with the incident that allegedly occurred around 6:15 p.m. Sunday while guards were moving Angry to a restricted housing unit at the jail.
The guard told police that as he grabbed Angry's right arm to handcuff him, Angry swung at him with his left arm and punched him in the eye. He told police that he fell, and as a result, hit his head on the floor, causing his vision to become temporarily blurry, according to a criminal complaint against Angry.
Police said there were two witnesses to the incident, as well as surveillance video inside the jail.
Angry is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
He has been in the Lawrence County jail without bond since March 22 on homicide-related charges in connection with the March 21 shooting death of Todd Rae Walker, 32, of 1014 Glenn Ave. According to a police report, Angry shot Walker three times in a house at 103 N. Lee Ave., and was arrested in a wooded area later the next morning.
He is charged with criminal homicide and also faces several other related charges in connection with Walker's death. His case is pending trial or plea in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.