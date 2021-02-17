State police are investigating the shooting death of a West Side man outside of a Union Township home late Tuesday afternoon.
The victim, Lamar Johnson, 33, of 105 N. Lee Ave., was found lying outside of his vehicle in the yard of 306 Grandview Ave. when police arrived, according to Lawrence County Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson.
Johnson pronounced him dead at the scene. He said neighbors had called 911 after hearing multiple shots fired, and a vehicle was seen leaving the area.
An autopsy is to be performed Wednesday afternoon to determine the cause of death and how many times Johnson had been shot, he said.
According to a state police report, the Union Township police were called to the shooting scene around 4:50 p.m. They found Johnson dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The township police have relinquished the investigation to the state police.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact the state police at (724) 598-2211.
