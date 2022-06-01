New Castle police said a man was shot in the arm while walking on North Mill Street Tuesday night.
According to New Castle police, the man, 20, reported he was walking around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday near the Salvation Army on South Mill Street when a man with whom he is acquainted stopped his vehicle and fired three rounds at him, hitting him once in the arm with small caliber ammunition.
Police Chief Bobby Salem reported the male’s wound appeared to have been from a BB gun.
The injured man was waiting outside of a downtown convenience store when the police arrived.
Salem said the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed yet.
