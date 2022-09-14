A planned power outage at the intersection of Routes 18 and 208 in Wilmington Township left some emergency responders in the dark Wednesday morning.
A BP Station and mini mart reportedly had been notified of the impending outage by Penn Power. The Dairy Farmers of America cheese plant also was without power.
According to New Wilmington's police Chief Carmen Piccirillo, Penn Power didn't notify the county 911 center or the local police of the outage.
Piccirillo reported that because of the outage, the traffic light at that intersection was out for 3 1/2 to four hours. He said morning conditions were foggy and through a check with the county 911 center, he learned they weren't notified of the outage by Penn Power.
Attempts to reach Penn Power representatives about the reasons for the outage or the notifications were unsuccessful Wednesday afternoon.
State police troopers and members of the local fire department directed traffic, Piccirillo said.
Earl Hogue of Krise Transportation, the school bus company, said Penn Power notified the company's office in Punxsutawney there would be outages Wednesday, but he didn't give a time. He said there were no real problems with transportation because of the traffic light being out.
"Our drivers were being cautious going through the intersection," he said.
The power was restored by early afternoon.
