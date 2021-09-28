State police said they have identified two suspects involved in an assault of two 38-year-old men in Shenango Township on Monday.
The incident, reported around 12:15 in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, sent two injured men to hospitals.
According to a state police report, Shenango Township police had responded to a call at a residence there, where two men had been assaulted with blunt objects and knifes or edged weapons. One man was flown to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital and is listed in critical condition. The other victim sought treatment for his injuries at UPMC Jameson Hospital.
Shenango Township police turned the investigation over to the state police, and a manhunt ensured during the afternoon for the two reported attackers. Their names and more details will be released when criminal charges are filed, police saids. The state police Troop D Major Case team was activated for the investigation.
Anyone who might have additional information about the incident, what led up to it or the individuals involved is asked to contact the state police in New Castle at (724) 598-2211.
