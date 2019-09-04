The driver of a car that state police say caused a head-on collision Friday night in Scott Township is hospitalized with serious injuries.
The police issued a report this morning identifying Leah Piccione, 27, of New Castle, as the driver. She was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital after the crash, in which sisters Isis Whisel and Irie Whisel, both Laurel High School students, also were seriously injured. They remain hospitalized in intensive care at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, where they were flown from the Scott Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Piccione's condition was unavailable from the hospital this morning.
According to Laurel Superintendent Len Rich, he learned from the girls’ parents that Irie suffered broken ribs, a lacerated spleen and broken tendons in her right knee and neck fractures, and she will need skin grafts on the left side of her forehead. Isis has a fractured windpipe and sternum, and a broken right heel bone and ankle, he said.
According to the police report, the accident occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Harlansburg Road, about 1000 feet east of Memory Lane.
Piccione, driving a Honda Civic, crossed the double center line of the road and hit the Nissan Maxima, driven by one of the Whisel sisters, head-on, the police report says. Police did not indicate the names of the two sisters in the report.
The road was closed for nearly two hours after the wreck occurred. The volunteer fire departments of Scott and Hickory townships and Slippery Rock in Butler County, and the Slippery Rock emergency medical services team assisted at the scene.
State police reported that Piccione is to be cited, and that the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.