A Hermitage woman is facing a child endangerment charge after she allegedly overdosed on drugs at a downtown convenience store in front of her 10-year-old daughter.
New Castle police reported that Erika Nova Hunter, 34, was being treated by ambulance personnel outside when they arrived at the store around 12:51 p.m. July 29, and that she was unconscious and not breathing.
The store manager told officers that the child had run into the store asking for help for her mother, according to a criminal complaint.
Police said the ambulance personnel gave Hunter naloxone, which revived her.
She told police she had taken Opana that was prescribed to her, but she also admitted to having snorted heroin through her nose, according to the court papers.
She was taken to UPMC Jameson for treatment and the police had her car impounded. The child was turned over to a family member and the incident was reported to Mercer County Children and Youth Services, police said.
