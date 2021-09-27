The discovery of a grenade in a local stream resulted in the Allegheny County Bomb Squad coming to New Castle and evacuating a neighborhood, but the grenade turned out to be only a replica, according to police.
Officers were called Sunday to 602 E. Lutton St., where a woman reported she had been magnet fishing for metal that morning under the bridge near the Columbus Inner Belt at West Washington Street. She said the magnet pulled up a load of items, including the grenade, according to a New Castle police report.
The woman took the device back to her house and laid it on the front lawn and reported it to the police.
According to the report, a responding officer reported that he contacted the bomb squad as a precautionary measure. The police sent pictures of the grenade to an Allegheny County police officer, who ordered the area be cleared to beyond 100 feet of the object and the temporary evacuation of homes nearby, according to the report.
The police set up roadblocks on adjacent streets and contacted all of the neighboring households, advising them to leave. Members of the New Castle Fire Department and emergency medical personnel assisted in clearing the area.
Emergency officials established a command post on Cunningham Avenue.
The bomb squad arrived around 1:45 p.m. and secured the grenade by placing it inside secure equipment. A bomb squad member told police that the explosive device appeared to be a replica of an M2 frag grenade and that it was not live.
The people then were allowed to return to their homes.
An Mk 2 grenade is a fragmentation type of anti-personnel hand grenade introduced by the U.S. armed forces in 1918.
It was the standard issue anti-personnel grenade used during World War II, and also saw limited service in later conflicts, including the Korean and Vietnam wars, according to a Wikipedia definition.
