New Castle police and firefighters worked together to rescue a female juvenile who had jumped into the Shenango River from the Viaduct.
The girl was being treated Friday evening for hypothermia and other minor injuries, according to New Castle police. Two city firefighters were injured as well.
The incident began about 5:10 p.m., when the police and fire departments responded to the Mahoning Avenue bridge for a report of a juvenile female threatening to jump from the span.
As the departments responded, they were notified that the female had jumped into the Shenango River and was being carried downstream by a rapidly moving current.
Officers and firefighters entered the river at different locations, approximately a quarter-mile downstream from the Viaduct, and attempted to grab the girl.
A police officer initially reached her and attempted to pull her to shore, but the female was unable to assist, police said, due to hypothermia setting in. The officer and female got caught in the rapids and were carried further downstream, where they were separated.
A short distance later, a city fireman was able to grab the girl and, with the assistance of other firefighters, was able to pull her to shore.
"I want to personally say how proud I am of the effort displayed by our police and fire units," police chief Bobby Salem said. "Their courageous dedication to their jobs resulted in saving this young life. We will hope and pray she gets the help she needs."
