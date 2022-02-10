A West Side man is wanted after police seized heroin and other drugs from his truck following a traffic stop downtown and a search of his pickup truck.
New Castle police on Monday, following a five-month investigation, charged Casey Lee Steele, 40, of 814 W. Washington St., who they reported was driving the white Ford truck. The traffic stop was initiated on Sept. 12 on East Washington Street at Croton Avenue.
During the stop, Steele refused to allow police to search his vehicle, but a police canine indicated a positive hit on suspected narcotics in the driver's side door, according to a criminal complaint.
The police released Steele and impounded the car and obtained a search warrant for it, which they executed the following day. They reportedly found a total of 12 grams of suspected heroin, 16 buprenorphine sublingual films, $1,090 in cash.
Steele, following an investigation, now faces two counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and obscured license plate, improper display of license plate and a taillight violation. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
